Head-To-Head Survey: BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) vs. CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu N/A N/A N/A CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for BitFuFu and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BitFuFu and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $284.11 million 0.07 $10.49 million N/A N/A CURO Group $418.33 million 0.00 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01

BitFuFu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group.

Summary

BitFuFu beats CURO Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

