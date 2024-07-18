Head to Head Survey: Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curaleaf and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.35 billion 2.06 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -11.00 Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 1 0 1 0 2.00 Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Curaleaf presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 348.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -20.29% -14.43% -5.20% Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals beats Curaleaf on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an early stage life science company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs, formulations, and compounds that provide therapies for chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. It focuses on small molecule therapeutics that exhibit anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics. The company was founded by Jonnie R. Williams, Sr. on June 24, 1985 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

