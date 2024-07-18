Head to Head Survey: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and VinFast Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.76 billion 3.27 $157.40 million $2.96 31.85 VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -5.50

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Federal Signal has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Federal Signal and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 1 1 3.00 VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

Federal Signal presently has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.22%. VinFast Auto has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.64%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 10.31% 17.36% 10.35% VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67%

Summary

Federal Signal beats VinFast Auto on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal



Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About VinFast Auto



VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

