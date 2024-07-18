Head-To-Head Survey: IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) & biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IM Cannabis and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

biote has a consensus target price of $8.11, indicating a potential downside of 1.70%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than IM Cannabis.

This table compares IM Cannabis and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -28.03% -75.51% -24.18% biote 4.30% -36.67% 12.50%

Volatility & Risk

IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and biote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $36.15 million 0.14 -$7.04 million ($4.80) -0.48 biote $187.32 million 2.73 $3.32 million $0.11 75.00

biote has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than biote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

biote beats IM Cannabis on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands. The company serves medical patients. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

