Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 256 Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $186,693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 60,229 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance stock opened at $308.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.44. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.25.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

