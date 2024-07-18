Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 398 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,390,604. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEN stock opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.59 and a 1-year high of $319.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average is $219.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

