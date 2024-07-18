Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 10,207 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 24,302.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

NYSE UA opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

