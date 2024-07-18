Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 34,963 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 615.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Dada Nexus by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,367,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 852,790 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $342.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.89 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Profile

(Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.