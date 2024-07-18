Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 2,569 ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,058,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT opened at $23.25 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

