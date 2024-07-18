Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 407 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.05.

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $181.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.