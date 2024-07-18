Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE FBP opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First BanCorp.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.