Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

