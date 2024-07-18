Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,563,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $291,045,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 649,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,277 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $215.87 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

