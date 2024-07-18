Headlands Technologies LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of ERX opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $77.52. The company has a market cap of $369.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

