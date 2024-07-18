Headlands Technologies LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

