Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $73,000 in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 513 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 39.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.24. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

