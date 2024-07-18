Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $78,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

