Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $82,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,832,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 14,785.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 539,381 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 763.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 231,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,736,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

