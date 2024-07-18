Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

OII opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Oceaneering International last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

