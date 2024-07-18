Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $376.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.90 and a 200 day moving average of $344.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

