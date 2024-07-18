Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 6.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of PAM stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Further Reading

