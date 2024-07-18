Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,154,000 after purchasing an additional 818,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

