Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNSO. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

MINISO Group stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

