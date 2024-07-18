Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 262,262 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 659.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 590,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 512,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.72.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

