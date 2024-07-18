Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,830 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

