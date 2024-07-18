Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 368 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $304.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.