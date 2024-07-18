Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 448.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after purchasing an additional 245,113 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,575,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in América Móvil by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMX. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

América Móvil Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMX opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

