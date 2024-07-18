Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 218.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Owens Corning Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE OC opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

