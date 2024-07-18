Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Textron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $394,347,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 408,290 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 563,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 246,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Trading Down 2.1 %

TXT opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

