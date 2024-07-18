Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $87,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in HSBC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $789.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

