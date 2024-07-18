Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $10,362,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Voya Financial by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.