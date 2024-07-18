Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $196.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.75. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.