Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

