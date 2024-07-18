HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.36

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 4385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $937.47 million, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $909,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

