Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur Acquires 10,000 Shares

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.77 per share, with a total value of C$17,700.00.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CVE:HME opened at C$1.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.58. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.87.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$20.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.90 million. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 42.36% and a net margin of 35.74%. Analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.29806 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

