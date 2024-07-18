Heritage Financial (HFWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $743.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

