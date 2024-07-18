Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of HES opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $131.61 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

