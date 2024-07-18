Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.6516 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.10%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.