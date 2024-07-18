HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.5 days.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HXPLF stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. HEXPOL AB has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.