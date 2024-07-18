High Tide (CVE:HIT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HIT opened at C$0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. High Tide has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.