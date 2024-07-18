High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get High Tide alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HITI

High Tide Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in High Tide by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 51,741 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in High Tide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.