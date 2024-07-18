Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.
Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $49.02.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
