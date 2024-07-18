Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.50.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $219.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average of $202.56. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clio Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clio Asset Management LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,607,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

