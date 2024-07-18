Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.58.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

HD opened at $371.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

