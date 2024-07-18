Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.29.
A number of brokerages have commented on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Hub Group stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
