Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after purchasing an additional 256,551 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 94,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

