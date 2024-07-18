Hussein Mecklai Sells 416 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $72,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,193,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Impinj alerts:

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Hussein Mecklai sold 833 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.58, for a total value of $122,934.14.

On Monday, June 17th, Hussein Mecklai sold 495 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $74,200.50.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $771,900.00.

Impinj Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $171.26 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $179.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average is $129.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.