Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Hyzon Motors

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $108,450.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,179,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,598,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 854,823 shares of company stock worth $456,752 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.