Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Up 7.4% in June

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 959,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Performance

Ichor stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. Ichor has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 118,498 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $1,766,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after buying an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.