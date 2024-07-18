Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.50% of Ideal Power worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

IPWR stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 3,560.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ideal Power from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

