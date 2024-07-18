Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $702.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $36.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.89 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

